What To Expect From Fifth RBI Policy Statement Of 2019 Today

The RBI is widely expected to cut the repo rate for a fifth time this year today
The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee will release its fourth bi-monthly statement of the financial year around noon today. Many economists expect the six-member MPC, chaired by Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das, to announce a fifth consecutive reduction in the repo rate. In four bi-monthly reviews so far this calendar year, the MPC has reduced the repo rate - the key rate at which the RBI lends short-term funds to commercial banks - by 1.1 percentage point. The commentary of the RBI top brass will be monitored closely for hits of further monetary action in the months to come.
Here's what to expect from the RBI policy statement today:
The government has in the past one month announced a slew of measures - from withdrawal of higher taxes on foreign investors, a mega bank consolidation plan and a reduction in corporation taxes - to push consumption and growth. India's GDP or gross domestic product expanded 5 per cent in the quarter ended June, marking the lowest pace of growth in more than six years.
Need Major Revival In Demand To Support Capacity Utilization: CARE Ratings
"After all the measures taken by the government to revive the economy it may be expected that the RBI will reduce rates by 25 bps most probably," Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, CARE Ratings, told NDTV.
"For industry to react, we need to see major revival in demand that leads to better capacity utilization and hence investment. That would take time to work out," he said.
RBI Likely To Cut Rate By At Least 25 Basis Points
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is predicted to lower its key lending rate by at least 25 basis points to 5.15 per cent today, which would take cumulative cuts so far this year to 135 bps, according to news agency Reuters.
In August, the central bank reduced the repo rate by 35 basis points, following three bi-monthly reductions of 25 basis points each.
“We Cannot Have Lower Interest Rates Like In Advanced Economies”: Shaktikanta Das
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has maintained that future rate cuts will depend on incoming data. "We cannot have lower interest rates like in advanced economies," he said last month.
The RBI in August lowered its GDP or gross domestic product growth projection for 2019-20 to 6.9 per cent from 7 per cent, underlining the need for addressing growth concerns by boosting aggregate demand.
RBI Policy Statement Due At 11:45 AM
The Reserve Bank of India will release its fourth bi-monthly policy statement of financial year 2019-20 at 11:45 am. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das is scheduled to address a press conference at noon, which will be followed by media interaction till 12:45 pm.