What To Expect From Fifth RBI Policy Statement Of 2019 Today

Need Major Revival In Demand To Support Capacity Utilization: CARE Ratings

"After all the measures taken by the government to revive the economy it may be expected that the RBI will reduce rates by 25 bps most probably," Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, CARE Ratings, told NDTV.

"For industry to react, we need to see major revival in demand that leads to better capacity utilization and hence investment. That would take time to work out," he said.