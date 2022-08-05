RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: RBI Set To Hike Interest Rates

RBI Monetary Policy: RBI to hike rates, focus on central bank's growth and inflation outlook

The Reserve Bank of India is expected to raise interest rates today for the third time since the beginning of the current financial year, to bring down inflationary above the upper threshold of the central bank's target since January.

The Reserve Bank of India's rate-setting panel on Wednesday began its three-day deliberations on the next bi-monthly monetary policy.

The central bank has already announced to gradually withdraw its accommodative monetary policy stance.

Headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is scheduled to announce its decision today.

Here are the LIVE Updates of RBI Monetary Policy:

Aug 05, 2022 09:39 (IST) Rupee Gains Sharply To Below 78 Per Dollar Ahead Of RBI Announcement

The rupee gains sharply early on Friday, reversing a sharp fall in the previous session, ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's policy announcement.

Bloomberg quoted the rupee at 78.9713 against the greenback, a gain of 50 paise from its previous close of 79.4713.

PTI reported that the rupee rose 46 paise to 78.94 against the US dollar in early trade.

The dollar struggled to gain a footing on Friday after falling by its sharpest pace in two weeks, as investors remained on tenterhooks ahead of the widely anticipated US jobs data and amid growing worries about a recession.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, fell 0.68 per cent overnight, the largest fall since July 19, and last traded 105.79.

Aug 05, 2022 09:33 (IST) Sensex, Nifty Recover And Gain Marginally, Ahead Of RBI Policy Outcome

Indian equity benchmarks started Friday on the front foot, recovering from marginal losses in the previous session, but remain jittery ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's policy outcome.



Aug 05, 2022 09:29 (IST) Just In| Sensex, Nifty gain marginally, but remain jittery ahead of RBI policy outcome



Aug 05, 2022 09:26 (IST) Government bond yields fall ahead of RBI policy decision

The government bond yields dropped on Friday, with the 10-year yield trading at a three-month low, after global oil prices fell overnight, while market participants awaited a Reserve Bank of India policy decision for further cues.

The 10-year bond yield was trading at 7.1141%, as of 0340 GMT, after ending at 7.1566% on Thursday.

The benchmark Brent crude oil contract ended 3.7% lower at $94.12 per barrel on Thursday amid worries over fuel demand.



Aug 05, 2022 09:11 (IST) Economic Worries For The RBI Policy To Address: 5 Points

The Reserve Bank of India will likely hike interest rates for the third time since the current fiscal year began in April. But the central bank's dilemma has multiplied, with pressing economic risks becoming a deeper concern for policymakers.

Aug 05, 2022 08:51 (IST) Rupee Tipped To Gain As Oil Slips To 5-Month Low; All Eyes On RBI Policy

The rupee is expected to strengthen against the U.S. dollar at open on Friday as oil prices extended their recent slide to slip to their lowest since February.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) policy decision will set the intraday direction for the rupee, traders said.

The rupee will likely open at 79.15-79.20 per dollar, up from 79.47 in the previous session.

Brent crude on Thursday fell 2.8%, taking its losses this month to over 14%. Oil prices have come under pressure amid concerns over demand, pushing Brent crude to its lowest since before Russia's February invasion of Ukraine.

"The ongoing correction in oil prices will be a major relief for the rupee. Specially right now, when worries over the trade deficit are significant," a trader at a private sector bank said.

"Oil will help rupee to open higher and from there it will be down to what the RBI does."

Aug 05, 2022 08:33 (IST) ING's Robert Carnell, Regional Head of Research for Asia-Pacific on RBI Monetary Policy

The RBI meets today and is expected to take rates 35bp higher to 5.25%. We think there is a chance they move by only 25bp as the gap between Indian rates and inflation is not that big now, and there are signs it could narrow further in the months ahead.

Aug 05, 2022 08:26 (IST) RBI Rates To Return To Pre-Pandemic Levels; By How Much Is The Puzzle

India's central-bank watchers agree that interest rates will be raised to pre-pandemic levels on Friday, yet they are split on the size of the increase aimed at fighting inflation and propping up a weak currency.

Sixteen of 36 economists surveyed by Bloomberg see the Reserve Bank of India's six-member monetary policy committee lifting the repurchase rate by half-point to 5.40%, a level last seen in August 2019.

Fourteen of them predict a 35-basis point hike, five a quarter-point action and one for a 40 basis-point increase -- with any of these moves seen enough to return borrowing cost to late 2019 levels.

With Federal Reserve officials signaling a pause is out of the question until they see evidence of inflation easing, RBI watchers will be closely monitoring Governor Shaktikanta Das's remarks for any guidance on the pace and length of the monetary tightening cycle as he seeks to ensure a "soft landing" for the economy.

The central bank has increased the key rate by 90 basis points since May, including a half-point hike in June.

Aug 05, 2022 08:21 (IST) Rupee Could Hit Record Low If RBI Does Smaller Hike, Says Traders

The rupee may decline to a new lifetime low versus the U.S. dollar if the Reserve Bank of India on Friday decides to opt for a smaller rate hike, a trader said.

The RBI is widely expected to raise the repo rate as it continues its battle to control inflation.

Economists, however, differ on the size of the rate hike that the RBI will deliver as the central banks aims to strike the right balance between inflation and growth.

The estimates range from 25-basis points rate hike to 50-basis points.

"We think there is decent chance that rupee will see a record low tomorrow," a trader at a Mumbai-based private sector bank said. "A 50-basis hike will not do much for the rupee, while anything less than that will take the rupee well below 80."



Aug 05, 2022 08:14 (IST) RBI Hike On Friday Almost Certain, But No Consensus On How Much: Report

The Reserve Bank of India will hike its key interest rate on Friday, economists polled by Reuters said, but there was no consensus on the size of the move given the absence of any clear guidance from the central bank.

With inflation running at a near-decade high and the rupee trading near a record low, the RBI, which only began raising rates in May, is expected to front-load subsequent hikes to catch up with its global peers.

Predictions from the 63 economists polled between July 25 and August 1 ranged from a 25 basis point hike to one of 50 bps when the RBI meets on August 5.

Over 40 per cent of economists, 26 of 63, expected the RBI to go for a hefty 50 bps hike, taking the repo rate to 5.40 per cent. More than one-quarter of respondents, 20 of 63, forecast a smaller 35 bp hike. About 22 per cent, 14 of 63, said 25 bps while the remaining three said 40 bps.

