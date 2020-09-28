RBI Reschedules Policy Review Meeting

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday rescheduled a three-day, bi-monthly review. The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee was originally due to announce a statement on October 1, following a three-day meeting beginning September 29. The dates of the MPC's review meeting will be announced shortly, the central bank said in a statement.

The RBI is widely expected to maintain a status quo on key policy rates in its upcoming statement. Many economists, however, expect the RBI to provide guidance on how the economy is performing amid the coronavirus pandemic, for the first time since February.

According to 66 respondents in a poll by news agency Reuters, the repo rate is expected to remain unchanged at 4.0 per cent after the upcoming policy review.

A large majority participating in that poll sees no cuts until the January-March quarter, with the RBI likely to stay on hold until the end of 2021.

The central bank must manage high retail inflation while keeping policy accommodative to support an economy which nosedived 23.9 per cent last quarter, the weakest performance on record.

It has so far slashed rates by 115 basis points in response to the COVID-19 pandemic since late March.