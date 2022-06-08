RBI Likely To Hike Policy Interest Rates Today: Live Updates

RBI may hike the policy repo rate by 40 basis points.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to concentrate interest rate hikes over the coming months in a relatively short tightening cycle. In a recent interview, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that the expectation of rate hikes in June is a "no-brainer".

Here are the live updates on RBI policy meet:

Jun 08, 2022 08:17 (IST) Retail inflation surged to an eight-year high of 7.79 per cent in April. It has been above 6 per cent since January 2022.

Jun 08, 2022 08:16 (IST) Inflation has been above the RBI's 2-6 per cent target band since the beginning of this year.

Jun 08, 2022 08:16 (IST) The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of RBI is certain to hike the policy interest rates as inflation has remained above the central bank's tolerance limit for the past several months.