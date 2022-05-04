RBI Hikes Repo Rate. Here Are Top 5 Quotes From Governor's Speech

“The monetary policy committee judged that the inflation outlook warrants an appropriate and timely response through resolute and calibrated steps to ensure that second-round effects of supply-side shocks on the economy are contained and long-term inflation expectations are kept firmly anchored," RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

“The decision today to raise repo rate may be seen as reversal of rate action of May 2020. Last month, we had set out a stance of withdrawal of accommodation. Today's action needs to be seen in line with that action,” Mr Das said.

“I would like to emphasise that the monetary policy action is aimed at containing inflation spike and re-anchoring inflation expectation,” he added further.

"High inflation is known as detrimental to growth," the RBI Governor noted.