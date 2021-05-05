RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das To Make Unscheduled Speech At 10:00 AM

The address will be broadcast at 10 a.m, the RBI said on Twitter, without divulging any details.

Reserve Bank of India said Governor Shaktikanta Das will make an unscheduled speech at 10:00 am, as the second wave of coronavirus continues to devastate the country. The address will be broadcast at 10 a.m, the RBI said on Twitter, without divulging any details.

Mr Das may announce measures to support the economy at a time when India has emerged as the coronavirus hotspot and surging cases have overwhelmed the healthcare system. India has already crossed the 2-crore mark in total Covid infections caseload, which is the second highest globally -- just behind the United States and ahead of Brazil.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has so far resisted pressure to impose a lockdown to stem the spread of the dreaded virus. Earlier this week, president of the Confederation of Indian Industry and chief executive of Kotak Mahindra Bank Uday Kotak had called upon the government to consider curtailing economic activity to cut the transmission chain of coronavirus.

Dr Anthony Fauci, America's top public health expert and the White House Chief Medical Adviser also recently recommended a nationwide lockdown in India to arrest the spread of the pandemic.