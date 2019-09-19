Little Space For Any Fiscal Expansion By Government: Shaktikanta Das

Mr Das said that the recent rise in crude prices will not have 'significant' impact on inflation.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said that there is little space for any fiscal expansion by government, reported news agency Reuters. Mr Das was speaking at the Bloomberg India Economic Forum in Mumbai.

Mr Das also said that International environment is clouded with challenging conditions. "Global growth is slowing down and central banks across world are bracing up to counter it by easing monetary policy; but there is no recession as yet," he added.

Mr Das also said that he expects US Fed's latest rate cut to boost fund inflows into the country, mostly via Foreign Direct Investment (FD). The Federal Open Market Committee lowered the policy interest rate by 25 basis points to a target range of 1.75 to 2.0 per cent.

