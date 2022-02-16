RBI Extends Deadline For Asset Classification; NBFC Stocks Rally: 5 Key Points

NBFCs shares rallied as Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services surged 4.52 per cent, IIFL Finance Ltd gained 2.25 per cent, Poonawalla Fincorp closed 1.54 per cent higher, L&T Finance Holdings jumped 1.18 per cent, Shriram Transport Finance Corporation moved 0.91 per cent higher, Shriram City Union Finance climbed 0.56 per cent and Power Finance Corporation rose 0.58 per cent.

As per the RBI norms, loan accounts classified as bad loans or NPAs may be upgraded as "standard" assets only if the entire arrears of interest and principal are paid by the borrower.

The new RBI circular, issued in November, also makes it mandatory for all lenders to specifically mention -- in the loan agreements -- the exact due date of a loan and the breakup of the principal and interest, among others, instead of mentioning due dates, which leaves scope for interpretation.

Umesh Revankar, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, Shriram Transport Finance: "In a welcome move, RBI has given NBFCs more time to adhere to new norms for upgradation of NPAs to standard assets. The new NPA upgradation guidelines would have led to a spike in NPAs for NBFCs and hence there would have been a need for higher provisioning. We are glad for the extension given by the RBI as it will give more time to NBFCs and also it will put less pressure on the overall borrowers' credit profile."