RBI Cuts Reverse Repo Rate Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday announced a reduction in the reverse repo rate by 25 basis points (0.25 percentage point) to 3.75 per cent, in a bid to push banks to utilise excess funds within the system towards lending. Reverse repo rate is the interest rate at which the RBI borrows funds from commercial banks. The RBI Governor announced a range of money market operations on Friday, in his second address to the media since the country began a lockdown on March 25 to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

