RBI Cuts Repo Rate For Fourth Time This Year, EMIs Set To Get Lower

Reserve Bank's MPC cut repo rate by 35 basis points.

The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) headed by Governor Shaktikanta Das today delivered its fourth repo rate cut in a row. Reserve Bank's MPC cut repo rate, the key interest rate at which it lends short-term funds to commercial banks, by 35 basis points or 0.35 percentage points to 5.40 per cent, the lowest in over nine years. After the repo rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India loan equated monthly instalments (EMI) for home and other loan borrowers are set to come down, analysts said.

The decision of the monetary policy committee to cut repo rate was unanimous with with four members voting to cut rate by 35 basis points while the rest voted for a 25 basis point rate vut.

The last time the RBI made so many back-to-back cuts was after the global financial crisis over a decade ago, when most major central banks were desperate to revive economic growth.

With today's rate cut the Reserve Bank of India has become the most dovish Asian central bank, according to analysts.

Almost 80 per cent of 66 economists surveyed by news agency Reuters expected the RBI to cut its benchmark repo rate by 25 bps, as growth falters. Three respondents predicted a 50 bps cut and the remaining 10 forecast the rate would be left unchanged.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.