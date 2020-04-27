RBI's Rs 50,000 Crore Boost For Mutual Funds, Days After Franklin Templeton Mess: 10 Points

The RBI said it will conduct repo operations of 90-days tenor at the fixed repo rate. The scheme will be available immediately till till May 11 or up to utilization of the allocated amount, whichever earlier. The central bank said it will review the timeline and amount

depending upon market conditions.

The RBI said liquidity strains have "intensified in the wake of redemption pressures related to closure of some debt MFs (mutual funds) and potential contagious effects therefrom". However, the RBI said, the stress is confined to high-risk debt mutual funds at this stage while the larger industry remains liquid.

Last week, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund announced it would wind up six yield-oriented, managed credit funds in India, effective April 23, citing severe market dislocation and illiquidity caused by the coronavirus. (Read: Franklin Templeton Shuts 6 India Funds)

That forced many fund houses to make reassuring announcements for their investors amid fears of a flood of redemption requests, as the closures sparked worries of panic withdrawals.

With assets worth more than Rs 86,000 crore as of the end of March, Franklin Templeton is the ninth largest mutual fund in the country, having set up shop over two decades ago.

Franklin Templeton was long known for its focus on lower-rated papers such as "AA" and "A", and in turn higher yields for its investors.

Former finance minister P Chidambaram welcomed the RBI's move. "I am glad that RBI has taken note of the concerns expressed two days ago and requesting prompt action," he said on Twitter.

The RBI reiterated that it remains vigilant and will take any steps necessary to mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19 and preserve financial stability.

The government has extended the biggest lockdown in the world to curb the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, according to official data.