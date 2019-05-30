RBI Allows Banks To Use Aadhaar For 'Know Your Customer' (KYC) Verification: 10 Things To Know

RBI also updated Aadhaar to the list of documents eligible for identification of individuals.

Banks can now accept the proof of owning an Aadhaar for Know Your Customer (KYC) verification under certain conditions. According to a statement by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Aadhaar number can be used for KYC verification on consent from the customer. Updating its list of eligible KYC documents, the Reserve Bank of India noted: "Banks have been allowed to carry out Aadhaar authentication/offline-verification of an individual who voluntarily uses his Aadhaar number for identification purpose." The Aadhaar number, also known as Unique Identity Number (UID), is a 12-digit personal identification number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) under the Aadhaar programme. The central bank has specified KYC norms to be followed by banks and other regulated financial institutions, such as non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) and payment system providers.