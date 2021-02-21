RailTel Corporation IPO: How To Check Share Allocation

RailTel Corporation IPO: The shares are likely to be listed on the BSE and NSE on February 26.

RailTel Corporation will finalise the share allotment of its Rs 819-crore IPO on February 23, as per the schedule published in the prospectus. The IPO, which was open for bidding between February 16 and February 18, was subscribed 42.4 times. The shares of RailTel are likely to be listed on the BSE and NSE on February 26.

The initial public offer was an offer for sale of 8,71,53,369 equity shares by the government, out of which five lakh equity shares were reserved for the employees.

RailTel was incorporated in September 2000. It is among the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in India. Railtel has more than 55,000 route kilometers of optical fiber cable network and connects 5,677 railway stations across the country.

How to check the share allotment status of RailTel Corporation IPO

Registrar's website

Access the website of the IPO registrar, kfintech

Select IPO (RailTel Corporation of India).

Select one of the options: In case you select the Application Number, choose NON-ASBA or ASBA and enter the application number. In case of DPID/Client ID, select NSDL/CDSL and enter DPID. In case of PAN, enter the PAN Number.

Enter the captcha

Click on the Submit button to know the IPO share allocation status.

BSE website