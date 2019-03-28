Rail Vikas Nigam IPO Opens Tomorrow: Should You Invest?

Rail Vikas Nigam IPO: RVNL shares have been priced between Rs 17-19.

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited's initial public offering (Rail Vikas Nigam IPO) will start from tomorrow i.e. March 29 and last up to April 3. Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), the wholly owned government company is a 'Miniratna' (Category - I) company incorporated by the ministry of Railways in 2003 as a project executing agency working for and on behalf of Ministry of Railways. Rail Vikas Nigam Limited was incorporated with the objective to undertake rail project development, mobilisation of financial resources and implementation of rail projects pertaining to strengthening of golden quadrilateral and port connectivity and raising of extra- budgetary resources for project execution, HDFC Securities said in an IPO note.

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited's total order book which includes laying new railway lines, doubling of tracks, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metropolitan transport projects, building workshops and bridge construction works as of December 31, 2018 stood at Rs 77,504.28 crore.

RVNL works on a turnkey basis and undertake the full cycle of project development from conceptualization to commissioning and its major client is the Indian Railways. The other clients of the company include various central and state government ministries, departments, and public sector undertakings, HDFC Securities said.

The object of the initial public offering (Rail Vikas Nigam IPO) is to carry out disinvestment of 12.12 per cent equity stake of government of India. A total of 25.34 crore equity shares of face value of Rs 10 are being offered in the Rail Vikas Nigam IPO in a price band of Rs 17-19 aggregating to the issue size of Rs 430.87 crore - Rs 481.57 crore.

Individuals interested in subscribing to the issue can do it by bidding in lot size of 780 equity shares per lot and in multiples thereof. A discount of Rs 0.50 per share is being offered to RVNL's employees and retail customers, HDFC Securities note said.

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited's Financial Performance

In the first half of financial year 2018-19 Rail Vikas Nigam Limited reported net profit of Rs 253.62 crore on revenue from operations of Rs 3,622.88 crore. In the full financial year 2017-18 it had reported net profit of Rs 569.92 crore on revenue of Rs 7,597.36 crore.

Key Concerns For Rail Vikas Nigam Limited

Upon the completion of this offer, the government of India will hold approximately 87.84 per cent of RVNL's post-offer paid up equity share capital. Consequently, the President of India, acting through the ministry of Railways will continue to control it and will have the power to elect and remove directors and determine the outcome of most proposals for corporate action requiring approval of its Board or shareholders, such as proposed five-year plans, revenue budgets, capital expenditure, dividend policy, transactions with other government of India controlled companies.

Under the Companies Act, this will continue to be a public sector undertaking which is owned and controlled by the President of India. This may affect the decision making process in certain business and strategic decisions taken by the company going forward, HDFC Securities noted.

Raising another concern about RVNL, HDFC Securities said that, "RVNL has unsecured loans that may be recalled by the lenders at any time."

RVNL has availed an unsecured loan from Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) which may be recalled by them at any time. While for payment of interest and principal on the borrowing from IRFC, ministry of Railways would make available to the Company the required funds, the debt servicing will only pass through RVNL books. In the event that any lender does not provide further funding to it, the Company would need to find alternative sources of financing, which may not be available on commercially reasonable terms, or at all, HDFC Securities note added.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.