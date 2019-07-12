Quess Corp Shares Surge After Amazon Invests Rs 50 Crore In Qdigi Services

Shares Quess Corp rose as much as 18.40 per cent on the BSE to intraday high of Rs 521 after the company informed exchanges that Amazon.com's unit Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings LLC, a category III foreign portfolio investor, has invested close to Rs 51 crore in the company's subsidiary Qdigi Services Limited. On the National Stock Exchange, Quess Corp shares climbed as much as 18.86 per cent to intraday high of Rs 523 from its previous close of Rs 440.

Quess Corp has allocated 7,54,437 equity shares of the company to Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings LLC at Rs 676 per share for an aggregate consideration of Rs 50,99,99,412 (Fifty Crore Ninety Nine Lakhs Ninety Nine Thousand Four Hundred and Twelve only), the Bengaluru-based staffing solution provider said in a stock exchange filing.

After allotment of shares Amazon.com will hold 0.51 per cent stake in the company and as per the share subscription agreement (SSA) Amazon.com will not have any special rights, the exchange filing added.

The proceeds from Amazon.com's investment will be utilised for towards the business of Qdigi Services, as agreed between Qdigi Services, Amazon.com and Quess Corp.

Qdigi Services is engaged in providing after sales services for mobile phones and consumer electronics and was earlier known as HCL Computing Products, part of HCL Infosystems.

In April 2018 Quess Corp acquired 100 per cent stake in HCL Computing Products and named it as Qdigi Services.

As on 1:07 pm, Quess Corp shares traded 13.83 per cent higher at Rs 500.85, outperforming the Nifty which was 0.2 per cent.

