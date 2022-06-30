Prime Minister Launches New Rs 6,000 Crore Scheme To Encourage Exports

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a Rs 6,000 crore 'Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance' (RAMP) scheme.

He also launched the 'Capacity Building of First-Time MSME Exporters (CBFTE)' scheme to encourage export of products and services.

The government has increased budget by more than 650% in the last 8 years to strengthen the MSME sector, said Mr Modi.

The Prime Minister said, the Government was making necessary policy changes to encourage the MSME sector, said the Prime Minister.