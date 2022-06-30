Prime Minister Launches New Rs 6,000 Crore Scheme To Encourage Exports

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched schemes to support the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) sector and to encourage exports.
Here Are The Key Highlights:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a Rs 6,000 crore 'Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance' (RAMP) scheme.
He also launched the 'Capacity Building of First-Time MSME Exporters (CBFTE)' scheme to encourage export of products and services.
The government has increased budget by more than 650% in the last 8 years to strengthen the MSME sector, said Mr Modi.
The Prime Minister said, the Government was making necessary policy changes to encourage the MSME sector, said the Prime Minister.
The PM asked MSMEs to register on the GeM portal for supplying goods to the government.