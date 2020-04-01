From Today, Public Provident Fund, 7 Other Small Savings Schemes To Fetch Lower Returns

Currently, the Ministry of Finance offers nine types of small saving schemes, including Public Provident Fund (PPF), Kisan Vikas Patra and Sukanya Samriddhi.

The government on Tuesday cut interest rates on select small savings schemes by 80-140 basis points (0.8-1.4 percentage point). With effect from April 1, the interest rates on all but one small savings scheme stand reduced, according to a Department of Economic Affairs statement. Currently, the Ministry of Finance offers nine types of small saving schemes, including Public Provident Fund (PPF), Kisan Vikas Patra and Sukanya Samriddhi. Interest rates on these schemes are reviewed every quarter. and Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS). (Also read: This Is The Minimum Investment You Need To Set Up A Post Office Account

Here are the interest rates applicable to small savings schemes such as PPF for the first quarter (April-June) of the current financial year (2020-21):

Small Savings SchemeInterest RateMinimum Amount Required For Opening Account
Post Office Savings Account4%Rs 500
5-Year Post Office Recurring Deposit (RD) Account5.8%Rs 100 per month
Post Office Time Deposit (TD) Account - One Year5.5%Rs 1,000
Post Office Time Deposit Account (TD) - Two Years5.5%Rs 1,000
Post Office Time Deposit Account (TD) - Three Years5.5%Rs 1,000
Post Office Time Deposit Account (TD) - Five Years6.7%Rs 1,000
Post Office Monthly Income Scheme Account (MIS)6.6%Rs 1,000
Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS)7.4%Rs 1,000
15-Year Public Provident Fund Account (PPF)7.1%Rs 500
National Savings Certificates (NSC)6.8%Rs 1,000
Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP)6.9% (matures in 124 months)Rs 1,000
Sukanya Samriddhi Account7.6%Rs 250
(Source: dea.gov.in)

Some of these post office saving schemes qualify for income tax benefits.

