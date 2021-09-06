Power Ministry Directs Coal Companies To Hike Output To Meet Rising Demand

Power Ministry has asked coal companies to increase output for meeting growing demand

Days after Power Minister R K Singh held a review meeting of the coal stock situation for thermal power plants, Secretary in the ministry Alok Kumar on Monday gave a week's notice to captive coal mine companies to increase their production to more than 85 per cent of their target, failing which supply of dry fuel's linkages would be regulated.

During the meeting, Power Secretary also said that all those states and distribution companies which procure power from imported coal based power plants, have been given a notice of two weeks to meet their demand from these plants. If this requirement is not met, their coal supply will be regulated, the states and distribution companies were told, sources privy to development informed.

In addition to this, power plants which have coal stock of more than 10 days but where the plant load factor is less than 40 per cent, coal supply would be regulated to the extent of 100 per cent.

Also coal supply to power plants which have dry fuel stock of more than 18 days will also be regulated to the extent of 100 per cent.

Earlier Power Minister R K Singh had conducted a similar meeting on September 3, 2021 in the wake of peak power demand across the country and the inability of plants to meet the requirement.