NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Corporates

Power Finance Not To Extend Open Offer To REC's Minority Holders

Power Finance Corp Ltd said on Monday the company was not considering extending the open offer to the minority stakeholders for its deal with REC Ltd.

Corporates | | Updated: February 18, 2019 13:44 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Power Finance Not To Extend Open Offer To REC's Minority Holders

Power Finance Corp Ltd said on Monday the company was not considering extending the open offer to the minority stakeholders for its deal with REC Ltd.

There has been no finalisation on the deal value, the non-banking finance company said.

The Indian government had approved a plan in December by one state-owned lender to the power industry, Power Finance, to buy a majority stake in a similar government-controlled lender, REC Ltd.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Power Finance Corporation

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
PulwamaBharat BandhGoaPlebisciteHD KumaraswamyBlank ChequeLive TVKerala HartalHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusMWC 2019Videocon D2HIPL TicketsSaudi Crown PrinceISIS TeenDelhi MetroKulbhushan JadhavMIUIRedmi Note 7FlipkartBenelli

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top