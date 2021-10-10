Power Consumption Falls Amid Fears Of Outages

Power consumption fell on October 9 due to fear of nation-wide outages

Amid apprehensions of power outages across the country owing to coal supply crisis being faced by several plants, electricity consumption fell by around 2 per cent (3,828 million units) on October 9, 2021, compared to 3,900 million units consumed on October 8, 2021.

According to information made available by the Ministry of Power, the consumption figures for October 8 were the highest for the month till date, which added to the growing concerns about power outages in the country.

Meanwhile on October 9, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL), which supplies electricity in north and north-western parts of the national capital, had sent out messages to its customers on mobile phones, asking them to use power judiciously, as owing to limited coal availability, the supply would be at a critical stage between 2 pm and 6 pm.

Coal supplies to power plants have been affected despite record production of dry fuel in the current fiscal, due to prolonged monsoon, which delayed transportation from the pit heads to the units.

States like Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu among others have been affected due to this and have cautioned that there could be power outages in the coming days.

Also due to rising international prices of coal, import of dry fuel has come down, thus affecting those plants which are dependent on imported coal for power generation.