Post Office National Savings Certificates: Interest Rates And Other Details

Post office National Savings Certificate offers a return of 8 per cent

India Post or Department of Posts, the postal system of the country, provides a range of services. India Post, which has a network of over 1.5 lakh post offices across the country, offers nine savings schemes with different interest rates. Interest rates on these schemes move in line with the government's interest rates on small savings schemes, which are revised on a quarterly basis. One such savings scheme offered by India Post is time National Savings Certificates, according to indiapost.gov.in, its official website.

Here are 5 key things to know about the post office National Savings Certificates (NSC):

1. Eligibility: A single holder type certificate can be purchased by an adult for himself or herself or on behalf of a minor or by a minor, according to India Post's website.

2. Amount: An investor needs a minimum amount of Rs. 100 in multiples of Rs. 100 to open an NSC account. However, there is no maximum investment limit under NSC.

3. Rate of Interest: Post office NSC offers a return of 8 per cent, which is compounded annually but payable at maturity. An NSC of Rs. 100 will offer Rs. 146.93 on maturity after five years, said India Post.

4. Tax benefit: Deposits in the National Savings Certificate (NSC) also qualify for deduction under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

5. Transfer of certificates: At the time of transfer of certificates from one person to another, old certificates will not be discharged. Name of old holder shall be rounded and name of new holder shall be written on the old certificate, according to India Post.