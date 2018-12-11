NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Your Money

How To Open Post Office Savings Account: Interest Rates, Tax Benefits, Other Details

Interest earned in a savings account is tax free up to Rs 10,000 per year from financial year 2012-13, noted India Post.

Your Money | | Updated: December 11, 2018 21:37 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
How To Open Post Office Savings Account: Interest Rates, Tax Benefits, Other Details

The minimum amount for opening of a savings account with Post office is Rs 20.


The Department of Posts or India Post provides a variety of services besides delivering mails. It offers the option of opening a regular savings account across its network of over 1.55 lakh post offices. Post office savings account interest rate is 4 per cent per annum, as mentioned on India Post's official website- indiapost.gov.in. Interest earned is tax free up to Rs 10,000 per year from financial year 2012-13. The minimum amount for opening of a savings account with Post office is Rs 20. 

Here are 10 things to know about Post office savings account:

1. Post office savings accounts can be opened by cash only. Cheque facility is available if an account is opened with Rs 500 and for this purpose minimum balance of Rs 500 in an account is to be maintained, noted India Post.

2. The minimum balance to be maintained in a non-cheque facility account is Rs 50.

3. Nomination facility is available at the time of opening and also after opening of account.

4. Post office savings account can be transferred from one post office to another.

5. Only one savings account can be opened in one post office.

6. Post office savings account can also be opened in the name of minor and a minor of 10 years and above age can open and operate the account. Minor after attaining majority has to apply for conversion of the account in his name.

7. Joint account can be opened by two or three adults, according to India Post.

8. At least one transaction of deposit or withdrawal in three financial years is necessary to keep the account active.

9. Single account can be converted into joint and vice versa.

10. Deposits and withdrawals can be done through any electronic mode in core banking Post offices. ATM facility is also available.



For the latest News & Live Updates on Election Results from each assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

post office saving scheme interest ratePost Office Savings Account

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Election ResultsRajasthan Election ResultsTelangana Election ResultsChhattisgarh Election ResultsMP Election ResultsMizoram Election ResultsLive Election ResultTamil NewsHOP LiveEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusAssembly Election Results

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top