Looking To Invest In Post Office Recurring Deposit? Here Are 10 Things To Know

India Post, the postal network of the country, has a network of more than 1.55 lakh post offices across the country and offers a variety of banking and remittance services. Besides, the Department of Posts (India Post) also offers a number of saving schemes for small investors. One popular savings scheme offered by India Post is the 5-year recurring deposit (RD) account. Post office recurring deposit (RD) account offers an interest rates of 7.3 per cent per annum, noted India Post on it's official website- indiapost.gov.in. The interest rate on post office RD account is compounded annually.

Here are 10 things to know about Post Office 5-year recurring deposit (RD) account:

1. Post office recurring deposit (RD) can be opened by cash as well as cheque. In case of cheque, the date of deposit shall be the date of presentation of cheque, noted India Post.

2. Minimum amount for opening of post office recurring deposit account (RD) is Rs 10 per month or any amount in multiples of Rs 5.

3. On maturity, a recurring deposit of Rs 10 per month fetches a return of Rs 725.05. The post office 5-year RD account can be continued for another five years on a year-to-year basis.

4. Nomination facility is available at the time of opening and also after opening of RD account.

5. Post office RD account can be transferred from one post office to another.

6. Any number of RD accounts can be opened in any post office.

7. Post office recurring deposit (RD) account can be opened in the name of minor and a minor of 10 years and above age can also open and operate the account. After attaining maturity, minor has to apply for conversion of the account in his name

8. Joint account can also be opened by two adults. Single account can also be converted into joint and vice-versa.

9. One withdrawal up to 50 per cent of the balance is allowed after one year in case of post office recurring deposit account. However, it should be repaid in one lump sum along with interest at the prescribed rate at any time during the currency of the account, noted India Post.

10. In case of death of depositor, full maturity value allowed on post office RD account is restricted to that of Rs 50 denomination, subject to fulfillment of certain conditions.

