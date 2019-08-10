How To Set Up A Recurring Deposit (RD) Account In Post Office

India Post - which operates a network of more than 1.5 lakh post offices across the country- provides a variety of banking services. Among the nine savings schemes that India Post offers, recurring deposit or RD accounts offer an interest rate of 7.2 per cent per annum, according to India Post's official website - indiapost.gov.in. Interest rates on these post office saving schemes move in line with the government's interest rates on small savings schemes, which are revised on a quarterly basis.