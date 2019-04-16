Polycab India's Shares Surge Over 20% On Market Debut

Polycab India's shares surge 20.26 per cent on their market debut on Tuesday, following the electric wires and cables maker raising Rs 1,346 crore ($193.44 million) through an initial public offering (IPO).

The stock was trading at Rs 647.5 by 0432 GMT or 10:02 AM IST, compared with the IPO price band's higher end of Rs 538.

Investors bid for 91.45 crore shares, or 51.85 times the shares on offer, on the last day of the book-running process last week, making it the first domestic IPO to see a subscription of more than 10 times in 2019.



