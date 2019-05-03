NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Savings and Investments

Punjab National Bank Revises Fixed Deposit Interest Rates From May 1

The fixed deposit accounts which have a lock-in period of five or 10 years also offer income tax benefit under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act

Savings And Investments | | Updated: May 03, 2019 14:46 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Punjab National Bank Revises Fixed Deposit Interest Rates From May 1

Fixed deposit interest rates are subject to change from time to time.


Punjab National Bank (PNB) has revised its fixed deposit interest rates on select maturities with effect from May 1, 2019. PNB has lowered the interest rate applicable to the maturity period of 333 days, and increased in that of one year, according to the bank's website -- pnbindia.in. The bank is offering an interest rate of 6.95 per cent to general public and 7.45 per cent to senior citizens in fixed deposits of 333 days maturity. Previously, the state-run lender paid interest rates of 7.1 per cent and 7.6 per cent on FDs of these maturities respectively.

PNB will now pay an interest rate of 7 per cent to the general public and 7.5 per cent to senior citizens on fixed deposits of one-year maturity, as against 6.75 per cent and 7.25 per cent previously. The bank has, however, left the interest rates on other maturities unchanged.

Here are the latest interest rates paid by PNB on fixed deposits (FD) less than Rs. 2 crore with effect from May 1, 2019:

PeriodGeneral public (% p.a.)Senior Citizen (% p.a.)
7 to 14 days5.756.25
15 to 29 days5.756.25
30 to 45 days5.756.25
46 to 90 days6.356.85
91 to 179 days6.356.85
111 days6.57
180 days to 270 Days6.356.85
222 days6.67.1
271 days to less than 1 year6.356.85
333 days6.957.45
1 year77.5
555 days6.857.35
above 1 year & up to 3 years6.757.25
above 3 year & up to 5 years6.256.75
above 5 years & up to 10 years6.256.75

Fixed deposit interest rates are subject to change from time to time. The fixed deposit accounts which have a lock-in period of five or 10 years also offer income tax benefit under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

pnb fixed deposit interest rates

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Cyclone FaniFani UpdatesRahul GandhiMasood AzharPepsiCoAnil AmbaniElections 2019Lok Sabha Election DatesLive NewsIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MobilesOppo F11 ProRealme C2IPL TicketsVideocon D2HRealme 3 ProBSNL PrepaidOnePlus 7 Pro

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top