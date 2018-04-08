Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi Served Non Bailable Warrants. Latest Developments In PNB Fraud

In PNB fraud case, CBI has also questioned former deputy governor of RBI, H R Khan

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Mumbai on Sunday has issued non-bailable warrants (NBWs) against Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi in connection with the cases related to Rs 13,000 crore banking fraud in the Punjab National Bank (PNB), Press Trust of India reported. The special court has allowed the application of the agency for the issuance of NBWs against Modi and Choksi who had repeatedly refused to join the investigation in the scam, considered the biggest in the banking history of the country.