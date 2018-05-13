PNB Fraud Case: Why Did RBI Refuse To Share Copies Of Investigation Reports

RBI is undertaking a detailed probe into the PNB case

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declined to share inspection reports for scam-hit Punjab National Bank (PNB), citing RTI clauses that bar disclosure of details which may impede the investigation process or prosecution of offenders among other reasons. Replying to an RTI query, the central bank also said it does not have "specific information" on what resulted in detection of over Rs 13,000 crore scam at PNB and directed the application to the state-run bank for providing those details. The scam, considered to be the biggest ever fraud in India's history, came to light earlier this year. PNB was allegedly defrauded by diamantaire Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, the promoter of Gitanjali Gems.