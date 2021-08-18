Pizza Hut Ties Up With HUL To Add Kwality Wall's Ice Creams In Menu

Quick service restaurant Pizza Hut announced on Wednesday, August 18, that it is collaborating with FMCG Major Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) to add their bestselling Kwality Wall's desserts including ice creams, to its own dine-in and takeaway menu. With the partnership, Pizza Hut expects to increase its average order value by 10 per cent for orders that have Kwality Wall's ice cream and desserts, according to its statement.

Pizza Hut has also become the first-ever pizza quick-service restaurant (QSR) chain to offer ice creams and desserts across its owned and aggregator platforms. In order to serve its target audience, Pizza Hut is also launching several combos inclusive of ice cream and desserts for solo, couple and group consumption, including a special meal for kids.

"We strive to always provide the best pizza eating experience to our customers and adding a perfect meal finisher like ice cream and desserts to our offerings is sure to bring immense joy to them,'' said Neha, Chief Marketing Officer, Pizza Hut India.

''We are extremely happy to join hands with a like-minded partner like Hindustan Unilever and look forward to treating consumers to an easy, new experience of pizzas and desserts in the comfort of their homes,'' she added.

In 1996, Pizza Hut opened its first store in Bangalore and became the first international pizza chain to enter India. Owned by US-based quick-service restaurant chain Yum Brands Inc, Pizza Hut currently has 500 stores across the country.