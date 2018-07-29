Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Check How Much You Have To Pay

India imports more than 80 per cent of its crude oil requirements through imports.

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept the prices of petrol and diesel unchanged across four metro cities on Sunday, after slashing them on Saturday. According to the rate chart of IOC (Indian Oil Corporation), petrol is being sold at Rs. 76.16 per litre in Delhi and Rs. 83.61 per litre in Mumbai. Petrol prices in Kolkata and Chennai are at Rs. 79.05 per litre and Rs. 79.11 per litre respectively. Diesel can be purchased at Rs. 67.62 per litre in Delhi. Diesel prices stand at Rs. 71.79 per litre in Mumbai, Rs. 70.37 per litre in Kolkata and Rs. 71.41 per litre in Chennai, stated IOC, the nation's largest fuel retailer.

(Petrol, diesel prices today across the four metros)

The above listed rates are applicable from 6 am. State-run oil marketing companies Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum revise fuel prices with effect from 6 am on a daily basis. Government allowed revision of fuel rates on a daily basis since mid-June last year to reflect changes in costs instantly.

The prices of fuel in Delhi had hit an all-time high of Rs. 78.43 per litre for petrol and Rs. 69.31 per litre for diesel on May 30 this year, which were reduced later.

On Friday, Brent crude futures fell 25 cents to settle at $74.29 a barrel, but notched a 1.8 per cent weekly increase, its first increase in four weeks. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 92 cents to settle at $68.69 a barrel, and marked a fourth week of declines, falling about 2.4 per cent.