Petrol Price Crosses Rs 77 In Delhi, Near Rs 85 In Mumbai; Diesel At New Highs

Petrol and diesel prices registered new record highs in Delhi and Mumbai today. While petrol price in Delhi crossed Rs 77 per litre for the first time ever, in Mumbai, the price was just 1 paisa away from Rs 85 per litre. Tuesday also marked the tenth straight day of hikes in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai, among other cities, in range of 14-34 paise a litre in case of petrol and 21-31 paise a litre in diesel. The government may soon announce measures to contain the rising fuel prices soon.