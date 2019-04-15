NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Commodities

How To Check Today's Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City

Petrol prices in Delhi and Mumbai were hiked by 6 paise per litre each compared to the previous day's rates, while diesel rates were unchanged.

Commodities | | Updated: April 15, 2019 08:56 IST
Petrol, diesel price today: Oil marketing companies review the fuel rates on a daily basis


Petrol prices were revised while diesel rates were kept unchanged on Monday. With effect from 6 am, petrol prices were at Rs 72.98 per litre in Delhi and Rs 78.55 per litre in Mumbai, according to Indian Oil Corporation. Diesel rates stood at Rs 66.26 per litre and Rs 69.35 per litre in the metros respectively. Currently, the rates of petrol and diesel vary from city to city, and any changes brought by oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil are reflected at the fuel pumps with effect from 6 am. 

Monday's petrol prices in Delhi and Mumbai marked a hike of 6 paise per litre each compared to the previous day's rates. In case of diesel, the prices remained at the same levels as Sunday.

Here's how to check today's petrol and diesel prices at Indian Oil pumps in your city:

According to Indian Oil's website, iocl.com, the consumer can access the information on the latest indicative petrol and diesel rates by sending an SMS to 9224992249 in the following format:

RSP<space>petrol pump dealer code

Here's the list of dealer codes of petrol pumps in different cities, as mentioned by Indian Oil on its portal:

CitySMS textCitySMS text
New DelhiRSP 102072KolkataRSP 119941
MumbaiRSP 108412ChennaiRSP 133593
AgartalaRSP 159850AizwalRSP 160181
AmbalaRSP 102049BangaloreRSP 118219
GandhinagarRSP 218671GangtokRSP 159289
GuwahatiRSP 159571HyderabadRSP 134483
JullunderRSP 108743KohimaRSP 160154
LucknowRSP 155054PanjimRSP 125676
RanchiRSP 166751ShillongRSP 159828
ShimlaRSP 109295SrinagarRSP 109536
FaridabadRSP 102287GurgaonRSP 102082
NoidaRSP 155444GhaziabadRSP 154410
BhopalRSP 169398BhubhaneswarRSP 124305
ChandigarhRSP 102790DehradunRSP 161143
ImphalRSP 159875ItanagarRSP 160647
JaipurRSP 123143JammuRSP 108726
PatnaRSP 166873PondicherryRSP 135299
Port BlairRSP 220191RaipurRSP 169751
TrivandrumRSP 124923SilvasaRSP 112114
DamanRSP 177747VijayawadaRSP 127611
VisakhapatnamRSP 127290
(Source: iocl.com)

"To get the indicative prices of Petrol/Diesel in your city/town for the day, kindly SMS 'RSP Dealer Code of Petrol Pump' to 9224992249... For example, SMS 'RSP 102072' to 9224992249 for petrol and diesel prices in Delhi," Indian Oil explains on its website.



