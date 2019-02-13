Petrol Price Up Rs 1.5/Litre So Far This Year, Diesel Nearly Rs 3/Litre: 10 Things To Know

Petrol price, diesel price today: Domestic prices are determined broadly by the crude oil and forex rates

Fuel prices remained unchanged across metros for a second consecutive day. While the petrol price in Delhi stood at Rs 70.33 per litre on Wednesday, the diesel price was at Rs 65.62 per litre, according to data from Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, the petrol price stayed at Rs 75.97 per litre and the diesel price remained at Rs 68.71 per litre, the Indian Oil data showed. Currently, oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil review petrol and diesel rates on a daily basis, and any changes are effected at fuel stations at 6 am.