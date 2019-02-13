NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Petrol Price Up Rs 1.5/Litre So Far This Year, Diesel Nearly Rs 3/Litre: 10 Things To Know

While the petrol price in Delhi stood at Rs 70.33 per litre on Wednesday, the diesel price was at Rs 65.62 per litre, according to Indian Oil.

Commodities | | Updated: February 13, 2019 17:01 IST
Petrol price, diesel price today: Domestic prices are determined broadly by the crude oil and forex rates

Fuel prices remained unchanged across metros for a second consecutive day. While the petrol price in Delhi stood at Rs 70.33 per litre on Wednesday, the diesel price was at Rs 65.62 per litre, according to data from Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, the petrol price stayed at Rs 75.97 per litre and the diesel price remained at Rs 68.71 per litre, the Indian Oil data showed. Currently, oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil review petrol and diesel rates on a daily basis, and any changes are effected at fuel stations at 6 am.
Here are 10 things to know about current petrol and diesel prices:
  1. In Kolkata, the petrol price was at Rs 72.44 per litre on Wednesday, and the diesel price was at Rs 67.4 per litre. In Chennai, the petrol price was at Rs 73 per litre and the diesel rate at Rs 69.32 per litre.
  2. Petrol and diesel prices are determined broadly by the rates of crude oil overseas and rupee-dollar in the forex market.
  3. The fuel prices have been hiked 14 times so far this calendar year, and lowered 13 times.
  4. In Delhi and Mumbai, the petrol prices have been increased by a total Rs 1.49 per litre and Rs 1.5 per litre during this period. The diesel prices have been revised upwards by a total Rs 2.76 per litre and Rs 2.95 per litre respectively.
  5. In Kolkata, the petrol price has been hiked by Rs 1.48 per litre so far this year, and the diesel prices increased by Rs 2.79.
  6. Similarly, in Chennai, the petrol price has been raised by Rs 1.59 per litre so far this year, and the diesel price by Rs 2.97 per litre.
  7. As per the current system of daily price reviews followed by the oil marketing companies, the domestic fuel prices depend upon international fuel prices on a fifteen-day average and the value of the rupee against the dollar.
  8. The fuel rates vary from city to city and from pump to pump depending on local taxes and transportation cost.
  9. Global crude oil prices have declined about 28 per cent since the October high of $86.74 a barrel. However, Brent futures - the global benchmark for crude oil - have risen about 16 per cent so far in 2019.
  10. The rupee has weakened about 1.3 per cent against the dollar so far this calendar year.

(With agency inputs)



