Petrol, Diesel Rates Hiked Today. Petrol Price Highest In 4 Years, Diesel At Record High Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi were at Rs 73.98 a litre and Rs 64.85 a litre respectively, with effect from 6 am on Thursday.

Petrol and diesel prices in India are broadly determined by global crude oil and rupee-dollar forex rates

5-Apr 4-Apr 18-Mar 31-Dec 5-Apr 4-Apr 18-Mar 31-Dec Delhi 73.98 73.95 72.2 69.97 64.85 64.82 62.71 59.64 Kolkata 76.69 76.66 74.94 72.72 67.54 67.51 65.4 62.3 Mumbai 81.83 81.8 80.07 77.87 69.06 69.02 66.78 63.27 Chennai 76.75 76.72 74.87 72.53 68.41 68.38 66.12 62.83 (Source: iocl.com) Here are five things to know about petrol and diesel prices today:

1. Including Thursday, petrol and diesel prices have been raised on 15 occasions in 18 days. Petrol and diesel prices have been on an upward trend since March 18.



(Also read: Government rules out excise duty cut to Cushion petrol and diesel prices)



2. From that day, petrol and diesel prices have been increased by Rs 1.75-1.88 per litre and Rs 2.14-2.29 per litre across the four metros respectively, data from the Indian Oil website showed.



3. At current levels, petrol prices are up Rs. 4.01 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 3.97 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 3.96 per litre in Mumbai and Rs. 4.22 per litre in Chennai so far this year. Diesel rates are up Rs. 5.21 per litre, Rs. 5.24 per litre, Rs. 5.79 per litre and Rs. 5.58 per litre respectively.



4. International crude oil prices settled slightly lower on Wednesday, as a surprise draw in US crude stockpiles triggered a rebound from session lows hit after China proposed a broad range of tariffs on US exports that fed fears of a trade war. Both Brent and US crude slid to two-week lows after China hit back at the Trump administration's plan to levy tariffs on $50 billion of its goods, proposing duties on a broad range of US imports. Brent hit a session low of $66.69 and US crude slumped as low as $62.06.



5. Currently, state-run oil marketing companies Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum revise petrol and diesel prices at 6 am every day.



(With agency inputs)



