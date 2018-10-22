Petrol Pumps In Delhi Shut Today Over State Government's Refusal To Cut Value Added Tax

Petrol pumps strike: Delhi has a higher VAT than neighboring states.

All petrol pumps along with linked Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) dispensing units in the national capital are shut on Monday in protest against Delhi government's refusal to reduce Value Added Tax (VAT) on fuels. The protest started from 6 am on Monday and will remain till 5 am on Tuesday. Delhi has a higher VAT than neighboring states. In comparison to Delhi, fuel rates in bordering states like Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are cheaper, the Delhi Petrol Dealers Association (DPDA) said in a statement recently.

On October 4, the Central government announced a cut of Rs. 2.50 a litre each for petrol and diesel and urged state governments to match the reduction to provide relief from high fuel prices. Maharashtra and Gujarat were among the first states to announce reductions of Rs. 2.50 per litre each. Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Assam, Uttarakhand, Goa, Arunachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir later announced similar moves. However, Delhi government refused to reduce VAT on both petrol and diesel, as reported by news agency Press Trust of India (PTI).