Petrol Price Reaches 90.57 Rupees In Mumbai, Diesel Rate Witness Fresh Hike

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) hiked fuel rates across four metro cities on Friday. A litre of petrol touched Rs 90.57 per litre in Mumbai, while diesel was capped at Rs 79.01 per litre. In Delhi, petrol was retailed at Rs 83.22 and diesel was sold at Rs 74.42 per litre on Friday. A litre of petrol was purchased at a price of Rs 86.51 in Chennai and Rs. 85.03 in Kolkata, as mentioned in price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. Diesel was being sold at Rs 79.01 per litre in Mumbai, Rs. 78.69 per litre in Chennai and Rs.76.27 per litre in Kolkata on Friday.

1. Fuel prices have been witnessing a steep rise since the past few weeks.

2. Petrol and diesel in the country costs much more than it does in most places overseas, due to a slew of state and federal taxes.

3. The government sees the rising fuel prices and falling rupee as a "small storm" for an otherwise robust Indian economy which it expects to sail through due to various steps, a senior Finance Ministry official said as reported by news agency IANS..

4. The government had on Wednesday hiked import duty on as many as 19 products, including air conditioners, household refrigerators and washing machines, to curb the import of non-essential items to check the burgeoning current account deficit and support rupee.

5. Globally, oil prices edged higher on Thursday, driven by the prospect of a shortfall in global supply once U.S. sanctions against major crude exporter Iran come into force in five weeks. (With agencies inputs)



