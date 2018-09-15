Fuel Prices Continue To Rise Across Cities, Petrol Rate Crosses 89 Rupees In Mumbai

Petrol, Diesel prices today: On Thursday also, fuel prices were raised by the OMCs.

Domestic fuel rates scaled new highs on Saturday as petrol, diesel prices were hiked once again by the oil marketing companies (OMCs). In Delhi, petrol is available at a price of Rs. 81.63 per litre. A litre of petrol is selling today at a price of Rs. 89.01 per litre in Mumbai, Rs. 84.85 in Chennai and Rs. 83.49 in Kolkata. In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, diesel prices are at record levels of Rs. 73.54, Rs. 78.07 and Rs. 77.74, Rs. 75.39 per litre respectively, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

Fuel rates vary from city to city and from pump to pump depending on local taxes and transportation cost. Delhi has the cheapest fuel rates among all metros and most state capitals because of lower taxes. Mumbai has the highest sales tax or value added tax (VAT).

On Thursday also, fuel prices were raised by the OMCs. State-run oil marketing companies Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum revise fuel prices with effect from 6 am on a daily basis. A combination of a dip in rupee value against the US dollar and rise in crude oil prices has led to a spike in pump prices since mid-August. Except for halts on September 5 and September 12, fuel prices have been increased almost daily across India over the past few weeks.

However, Rajasthan government has announced a 4 per cent cut in the state VAT on petrol and diesel on Sunday, while Andhra Pradesh government announced a reduction of tax on petrol and diesel by Rs. 2 per litre.

Globally, oil prices pulled back on Friday on concerns additional US tariffs would be placed on Chinese imports, after an earlier rally triggered by worries that more sanctions on Iran might constrict supply.(With agencies inputs)

