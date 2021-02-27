Petrol, Diesel Prices Raised After A Pause Of Three Days On Saturday

Petrol and diesel prices have recorded an upswing since January 6, 2021.

Prices of petrol and diesel were increased across the four metros in the country after a pause three days on Saturday. Price of petrol was increased by 24 paise per litre in the national capital Delhi to record high of Rs 91.17 per litre while Diesel price was increased by 15 paise to Rs 81.47 per litre. Meanwhile, in the financial capital Mumbai, the petrol and diesel rates were increased to Rs 97.57 per litre and Rs 88.60 per litre respectively. Currently, among the four metro cities, the fuel rates are the highest in Mumbai.

Here are the current prices of petrol and diesel (in rupees per litre):

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 91.17 81.47 Mumbai 97.57 88.60 Chennai 93.11 86.45 Kolkata 91.35 84.35 Source: Indian Oil

Petrol and diesel prices have recorded an upswing since January 6, 2021, after staying unchanged for almost a month. The fuel prices have increased amid a rally in global crude oil prices, with coronavirus vaccination drives across the world.

Oil marketing companies - Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil Corporation, as well as Hindustan Petroleum align the rates of domestic fuel with the global benchmarks, by taking into account any changes in the foreign exchange rates. Any changes in fuel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

Meanwhile, oil prices fell on Friday as the US dollar rose while forecasts called for crude supply to rise in response to prices climbing above pre-pandemic levels.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures settled $2.03, or 3.2 per cent, lower at $61.50 per barrel.

Brent crude futures for April, which expired on Friday, fell 75 cents in the session, or 1.1 per cent, to settle at $66.13 a barrel. The more actively traded May contract slipped by $1.69 to $64.42.