NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Commodities

Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Today: Find Out Fuel Rates Here

Petrol, diesel prices today: The sate-run oil marketing companies revise fuel prices with effect from 6 am on a daily basis.

Commodities | | Updated: August 27, 2018 11:24 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Today: Find Out Fuel Rates Here

Petrol, Diesel prices today: On global sector, oil prices dipped slightly on Monday.

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) increased the prices of petrol and diesel on Monday across four metros of the country. Fuel prices were also raised on Sunday. According to daily price notification issued by state-owned oil firms, petrol is selling at a price of Rs. 77.91 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 85.33 per litre in Mumbai, Rs.80.84 per litre in Kolkata and Rs. 80.94 per litre in Chennai today. The Centre currently levies a total of Rs. 19.48 per litre of excise duty on petrol and Rs. 15.33 per litre on diesel. 

Diesel is retailing at a price of Rs 69.46 per litre in Delhi today. Diesel is being sold at Rs. 73.74 per litre in Mumbai, Rs. 72.31 per litre in Kolkata and Rs. 73.38 per litre in Chennai. 

State-owned oil firms had in mid-June last year dumped 15-year practice of revising rates on 1st and 16th of every month in favour of daily price revisions. The sate-run oil marketing companies Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum have been revising fuel prices with effect from 6 am on a daily basis, since then.

On global sector, oil prices dipped slightly on Monday on concerns that a US-China trade dispute will erode global economic growth, although looming US sanctions against Iran's oil sector kept crude from falling further, traders said. US energy companies cut nine oil drilling rigs last week, dropping to 860, the biggest reduction since May 2016, reported news agency Reuters.

OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries)-member Iran has exported around 2.5 million barrels per day of crude oil so far this year. Most analysts expect this figure to fall by at least 1 million bpd once sanctions kick in. (With agencies inupts)
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Petrol pricesDiesel prices
Read In

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tamil NewsNews in BanglaAsian Games 2018Train StatusPNR StatusKerala Flood ReliefMedals TallyAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersZomato OffersNykaa OffersDominos OffersPrice ComparisonHyundai XcentProtect Your KidneyPetrol, Diesel Prices

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top