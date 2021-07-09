Petrol, Diesel Prices Kept Unchanged On Friday. Check Prices Here

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol and diesel prices were kept unchanged on Friday, July 9, as crude oil prices were set for a weekly decline on concerns that an OPEC+ impasse could swell global crude supplies. Petrol price was kept unchanged at record high of Rs 100.56 per litre in Delhi and diesel was priced at Rs 89.62 per litre, according to the country's largest oil refiner Indian Oil. Currently, petrol is most expensive in Mumbai among the four metro cities in the country. Petrol is being retailed at Rs 106.59 and diesel is sold at Rs 97.18.

Currently, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis by state-run oil refiners like Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum considering crude oil prices in international markets and rupee-dollar exchange rate. Any changes in fuel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

Here are the petrol and diesel price across the metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 100.56 89.62 Mumbai 106.59 97.18 Chennai 101.37 94.15 Kolkata 100.62 92.65 Source: Indian Oil

Brent crude oil futures were down 9 cents, or 0.1 per cent, at $74.03 a barrel by 7:10 am. US West Texas Intermediate futures were up 1 cent at $72.95 a barrel.

Both benchmarks were headed for a loss of nearly 3 per cent for the week, as traders remained worried that the collapse of talks between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, could lead to a rise in crude supplies.

Continuing its losing streak amid rising crude oil prices, the rupee fell nine paise against the US dollar on Thursday, July 8, and settled at 74.71.