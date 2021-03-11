Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Steady On Thursday

Fuel Prices: Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary across states due to value added tax (VAT).

Petrol and diesel rates were kept unchanged across the four metro cities for the twelfth consecutive day on Thursday i.e. March 11. Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest state-run oil refiner had last hiked the petrol prices on February 27 to an all-time high of Rs 91.17 in the national capital. Since then, fuel rates have remained unchanged across all four metro cities. As of now, the highest fuel prices are in Mumbai where petrol is at Rs 97.57 per litre and diesel at Rs 88.60 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation.

Here are the current prices of petrol and diesel (in rupees per litre):



City Petrol Diesel Delhi 91.17 81.47 Mumbai 97.57 88.60 Chennai 93.11 86.45 Kolkata 91.35 84.35 Source: Indian Oil

Oil marketing companies - Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil Corporation, and Hindustan Petroleum align the rates of domestic fuel with the global benchmarks, by taking into account any changes in the foreign exchange rates. Any revisions in fuel rates are implemented with effect from 6 am each day. Also, the domestic petrol and diesel prices vary across states due to the value-added tax (VAT).

Fuel prices across the country have witnessed a hike since January 2021 due to a rally in global crude oil prices.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices rose on Thursday as vaccine rollouts bolstered the economic outlook and U.S. fuel stocks fell sharply, although gains were capped by a surge in crude oil inventories after last month's Texas storm.

Brent crude oil futures for May rose 40 cents, or 0.6 per cent, to $68.30 a barrel by 0105 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for April was up 48 cents, or 0.7 per cent, at $64.92.