Petrol, Diesel Prices At New Highs; Petrol Above Rs 90/Litre In Delhi

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Petrol and diesel prices touched new all-time highs across the four metros on Friday, February 19, after oil marketing companies increased the prices by around 30 paise for the eleventh straight day. In Delhi, the price of petrol was hiked by 31 paise from Rs 89.88 per litre to Rs 90.19 per litre, and diesel was increased by33 paise from Rs 80.27 per litre to Rs 80.60 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, the revised petrol and diesel rates stood at Rs 96.62 per litre and Rs 87.67 per litre respectively. Currently, the fuel rates are the highest in Mumbai, among all the four metros. (Also Read: How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City)

Here are the current prices of petrol and diesel (in rupees per litre):

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 90.19 80.60 Mumbai 96.62 87.67 Chennai 92;25 85.63 Kolkata 91.41 84.19 Source: Indian Oil

Petrol and diesel prices have recorded an upswing since January 6, 2021, after staying unchanged for almost a month. The fuel prices have increased amid a rally in global crude oil prices, with Covid-19 vaccination drives continuing across the world.

Oil marketing companies - Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil Corporation, as well as Hindustan Petroleum align the rates of domestic fuel with the global benchmarks, by taking into account any alterations in the foreign exchange rates. Any changes in fuel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

Oil prices steadied on Thursday, with Brent edging back from a 13-month high, after a sharp drop in U.S. crude inventories supported prices, while buying spurred by a cold snap in the largest U.S. energy-producing state petered out.

Meanwhile, brent crude rose 3 cents to $64.37 a barrel by 11:40 a.m. EST (1640 GMT), after increasing to $65.52 earlier in the session, its highest since Jan. 20, 2020.