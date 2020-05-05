Petrol Price Hiked By Rs 1.67 A Litre In Delhi, Diesel By Rs 7.10 A Litre After Government Raises VAT

Petrol and diesel became more expensive in the national capital on Tuesday, after the Delhi government hiked the value-added tax (VAT) on auto fuels. The increase in fuel prices was to the tune of Rs 1.67 for petrol and Rs 7.10 per litre for diesel. The consumer now has to shell out Rs 71.26 and Rs 69.39 for every litre of petrol and diesel respectively in Delhi. The increase in fuel prices comes as the country entered the second day of the third phase of a nationwide lockdown, with few exceptions, to curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The market price of petrol in Delhi on Tuesday included excise duty of Rs 22.98 per litre and VAT (including the taxes on dealer commission) of Rs 16.44 per litre.

In case of diesel, the rate included excise duty of Rs 18.83 and VAT of Rs 16.26 on sale of every litre of the fuel in the national capital.

Oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Monday that the demand for duel in the country is set to recover as authorities ease restrictions on industrial activity and transport in areas that have contained the spread of coronavirus.

State-run oil marketing companies - Indian Oil Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Bharat Petroleum Corporation own about 90 per cent of the country's retail fuel outlets.

The nationwide lockdown, among the world's strictest, is being relaxed in some areas with fewer infections, although it will stay until May 17, the government said last week. The measure was adopted on March 25 and has been extended twice.