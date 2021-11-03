Petrol, Diesel Prices Kept Unchanged After Seven Straight Days Of Hike

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Fuel prices were kept unchanged on Wednesday, November 3, after the rates were hiked for a duration of seven consecutive days. In the national capital, petrol and diesel rates stood at Rs 110.04 and Rs 98.42 per litre respectively, according to Indian Oil Corporation.
Petrol now costs 33.22 per cent more than the price at which aviation turbine fuel (ATF or jet fuel) is sold to airlines. ATF in Delhi costs 82,638.79 per kilo litre or roughly Rs 82.6 per litre.
In Mumbai, a litre of petrol currently costs Rs 115.85, and diesel is sold at Rs 106.62 per litre. Petrol prices in Chennai moved above the Rs 106 per litre-mark and is currently sold at Rs 106.66 per litre; while diesel rate stood at 102.59. Among the four metro cities, fuel rates are the highest in Mumbai, according to the state-run oil refiner. Fuel rates vary across the states due to value-added tax or VAT.
Here Are The Petrol And Diesel Prices Across Metro Cities:
|City
|Petrol
|Diesel
|Delhi
|110.04
|98.42
|Mumbai
|115.85
|106.62
|Chennai
|106.66
|102.59
|Kolkata
|110.49
|101.56
|Source: Indian Oil
State-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise the fuel rates on a daily basis, by taking into account the crude oil prices in the international markets, and the rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any changes in petrol and diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.
Globally, oil prices fell as Brent crude futures dropped 87 cents, or 1.03 per cent, to $83.85 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slipped by 85 cents, or 1 per cent, to $82.76 a barrel.