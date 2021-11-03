Petrol, Diesel Prices Kept Unchanged After Seven Straight Days Of Hike

In Delhi, petrol and diesel rates stood at Rs 110.04 and Rs 98.42 per litre respectively.

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Fuel prices were kept unchanged on Wednesday, November 3, after the rates were hiked for a duration of seven consecutive days. In the national capital, petrol and diesel rates stood at Rs 110.04 and Rs 98.42 per litre respectively, according to Indian Oil Corporation.

Petrol now costs 33.22 per cent more than the price at which aviation turbine fuel (ATF or jet fuel) is sold to airlines. ATF in Delhi costs 82,638.79 per kilo litre or roughly Rs 82.6 per litre.

In Mumbai, a litre of petrol currently costs Rs 115.85, and diesel is sold at Rs 106.62 per litre. Petrol prices in Chennai moved above the Rs 106 per litre-mark and is currently sold at Rs 106.66 per litre; while diesel rate stood at 102.59. Among the four metro cities, fuel rates are the highest in Mumbai, according to the state-run oil refiner. Fuel rates vary across the states due to value-added tax or VAT.

Here Are The Petrol And Diesel Prices Across Metro Cities: