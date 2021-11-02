Petrol Rates Hiked For Seventh Straight Day, Crosses Rs 110-Mark In Delhi

In Delhi, petrol rates soared 35 paise to Rs 110.04.

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol prices continued to surge to record high levels on Tuesday, November 2, for the seventh straight day. In the national capital, petrol rates soared 35 paise to Rs 110.04; while diesel rate remained unchanged at 98.42 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation.

Petrol now costs 33.22 per cent more than the price at which aviation turbine fuel (ATF or jet fuel) is sold to airlines. ATF in Delhi costs 82,638.79 per kilo litre or roughly Rs 82.6 per litre.

In Mumbai, a litre of petrol now costs Rs 115.85, and diesel is sold at Rs 106.62 per litre. Petrol prices in Chennai moved above the Rs 106 per litre-mark and is currently sold at Rs 106.66 per litre; while diesel rate stood at 102.59. Among the four metro cities, fuel rates are the highest in Mumbai, according to the state-run oil refiner. Fuel rates vary across the states due to value-added tax or VAT.