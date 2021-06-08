Petrol, Diesel Prices Unchanged After Two Consecutive Days Of Hike

Petrol price was kept steady at an all-time high of Rs 95.31 per litre in Delhi.

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol and diesel prices were kept unchanged at record highs on Tuesday after two consecutive days of hike as prices of crude oil fell in international markets. Petrol price was kept steady at an all-time high of Rs 95.31 per litre in Delhi. In Mumbai, the price of petrol was held unchanged at an all-time high of Rs 101.52 per litre after petrol and diesel prices were hiked for fourth time in the month of June itself, data from country's largest fuel retailer Indian Oil showed. While petrol prices have already crossed the Rs 100 per litre barrier in many parts of the country, now even diesel is nearing the century mark in Rajasthan..

Here are the latest petrol and diesel prices across the four metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 95.31 86.22 Mumbai 101.52 93.58 Chennai 96.71 90.92 Kolkata 95.28 89.07 Source: Indian Oil

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as value added tax or VAT and freight charges.

Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan near the border with Pakistan has the costliest fuel in the country - petrol is priced at Rs 106.39 a litre and diesel at Rs 99.24.

The state-run oil marketing companies - Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum align the rates of domestic fuel with that of global crude oil prices by taking into account any changes in foreign exchange rates. Any changes in fuel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

In international market, oil prices lost more ground on Tuesday as concerns about the fragile state of the global recovery in demand for crude and fuels were heightened by data showing China's oil imports fell in May.

Brent crude was down 11 cents, or 0.2 per cent, at $71.38 a barrel by 7:20 am, after declining 0.6 per cent overnight. U.S. oil was off by 13 cents, or 0.2 per cent, at $69.10 a barrel, having dropped by 0.6 per cent in the previous session.