Paytm's IPO Subscribed 1.89 Times On Final Day

Paytm's IPO was subscribed 1.89 times on last day

Paytm's initial public offer (IPO) got subscribed 1.89 times on Wednesday, the final day of its subscription, according to data provided by Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

The issue which had been subscribed 48 per cent on the second day of subscription, got fully subscribed by Wednesday afternoon.

Paytm IPO, which is the biggest in the country worth Rs 18,300 crore, received bids for over 9.14 crore shares against the total issue size of nearly 4.84 crore (4,83,89,422) shares, the BSE data said.

The shares which are to be allocated for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) were subscribed 2.79 times, while those of non institutional investors (NIIs) were subscribed 0.24 times. Shares of retail individual investors (RIIs) were subscribed 1.66 times.

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 8,300 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth Rs 10,000 crore by existing shareholders.

It had opened for subscription on Monday, November 8, 2021 and concluded on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

The public offer had a price band of Rs 2,080 - Rs 2,150 per share. Prior to heading into the IPO, One97 Communications, Paytm's parent company, had raised Rs 8,235 crore, which was 45 per cent of the total issue size, from 122 anchor investors in lieu of 38,302,326 equity shares at Rs 2,150 each.