Paytm Share Allotment Likely On November 16: How To Check Status

Paytm's share allotment is expected to take place on November 16 after SEBI's approval

Digital payments and financial services firm Paytm is likely to allocate shares at the upper price band of Rs 2,150 apiece on November 16 after market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) approval which is expected to come on Monday (November 15), sources aware of the development said.

Earlier the share allotment was expected to take place on November 15 and the Paytm Money app also displayed the same.

"Paytm share allocation is likely to take place on Tuesday after approval of SEBI. The approval from SEBI is expected to come on Monday," one of the sources said.

Based on the bid received for Paytm's Rs 18,300 crore initial public offer (IPO), the company will list an enterprise valuation of Rs 1,49,428 crore or slightly over $20 billion at an exchange rate of 74.35.

The country's biggest IPO was subscribed 1.89 times with institutional buyers including FIIs flooding the share sale with offers seeking 2.79 times the number of shares reserved for them.

The company saw participation from blue chip investors like Blackrock, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, GIC, ADIA, APG, City of New York, Texas Teachers Retirement, NPS Japan, University of Texas, NTUC Pension out of Singapore and University of Cambridge among others.

Retail investors lapped up for 1.66 times the 87 lakh shares reserved for them.

Paytm is set for a bumper listing, likely on November 18, and will be one of India's most valued companies.

Subscribers can check their share allotment status by following this procedure:

On BSE Website

1. Select equity and issue name (One 97 Communications Limited, Paytm's parent company, in this case)

2. Enter application number and PAN number

3. Finally check box (I am not a robot) and click on “search” to know the application status

Through IPO Registrar

1. Select company name “One 97 Communications Limited – IPO”

2. Select and accordingly enter PAN number, or application number or DP/client ID, or account number/ IFSC

3. Finally click on submit