Paytm IPO Opens Today. Here Is All You Need To Know

Paytm's Rs 18,300 crore share sale via initial public offering (IPO), the country's largest IPO, will open for subscription at 10:00 am on Monday. The company is planning to sell shares in the price band of Rs 2,080-2,150 per share and retail investor can bid for minimum one lot of six shares up to maximum of 15 lots. At the upper price band one lot of Paytm shares will cost Rs 12,900.

Paytm's IPO consists of fresh issue of Rs 8,300 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) by existing shareholders worth Rs 10,000 crore.

Apart from Paytm's managing director and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma, investors like Japan's SoftBank, China's Ant Group and Alibaba as well as Elevation Capital are among the top investors diluting their stakes in the IPO.

Paytm is going to utilise the returns from the IPO for various activities like "acquisition of consumers and merchants and providing them with greater access to technology and financial services".

It will also invest in new business ventures, partnerships and acquisitions, while the remaining funds will be used for other corporate activities.