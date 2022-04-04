Parliamentary Committee Summons SEBI Chief, Senior Officials To Discuss Regulatory Issues Concerning The Capital Market

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance, headed by BJP MP Jayant Sinha, has summoned Senior Officials of SEBI, including the SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch on Tuesday at 5 pm to discuss important regulatory issues concerning the capital market.
The Agenda circulated to MPs states that:
"Oral evidence of the representatives of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on the regulatory issues concerning the Capital Market, with special reference to:
(i) Initial Public Offerings (IPOs)
(ii) Volatility
(iii) International Financial Services Centres (IFSC)
(iv) Alternate Investment Fund (AIF)."
The SEBI Chief has been summoned at a time when CBI is investigating the NSE Scam involving the ex-CEO Chitra Ramakrishna. She was arrested last month by the CBI.